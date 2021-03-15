NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.98

Shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.98 and last traded at $11.41, with a volume of 552431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.77.

Several brokerages recently commented on DNOW. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of NOW in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of NOW in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average is $7.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.14.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $319.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.60 million. NOW had a negative return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 26.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that NOW Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNOW. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in NOW by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in NOW in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in NOW by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in NOW in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NOW in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

NOW Company Profile (NYSE:DNOW)

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

