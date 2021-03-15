NPCoin (NPC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $395,499.83

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Over the last seven days, NPCoin has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar. NPCoin has a total market capitalization of $395,499.83 and approximately $1,271.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NPCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000025 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004571 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000035 BTC.

NPCoin Profile

NPCoin (NPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official website is npcoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “NPCcoin is an SHA256d Proof of Work (PoW) / Proof of Stake (PoS) based cryptocurrency. PoS rewards are 30% for the 1st year, then 20% for the 2nd, 3rd year 15%, 4th year 10%, and then 7%. “

Buying and Selling NPCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NPCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

