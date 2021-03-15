NS Partners Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

NS Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 554,121 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 7.2% of NS Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $123,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $235.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $236.21 and its 200 day moving average is $219.95. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $246.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $260.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Pritchard Capital upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.28.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

