NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, a decrease of 33.8% from the February 11th total of 74,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,092,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:NULGF traded up $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.12. 219,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,165. NuLegacy Gold has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.12.

NuLegacy Gold Company Profile

NuLegacy Gold Corporation acquires and explores for mineral properties. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Red Hill property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

