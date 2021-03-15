NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, a decrease of 33.8% from the February 11th total of 74,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,092,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:NULGF traded up $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.12. 219,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,165. NuLegacy Gold has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.12.
NuLegacy Gold Company Profile
Read More: What causes a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for NuLegacy Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuLegacy Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.