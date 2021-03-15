Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.52 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) to post sales of $4.52 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nutrien’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.67 billion. Nutrien reported sales of $4.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full year sales of $22.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.73 billion to $23.70 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $23.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.44 billion to $24.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nutrien.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTR shares. Raymond James set a $65.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised Nutrien from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Nutrien from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Nutrien by 39.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Nutrien by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTR opened at $58.43 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.39. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $58.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 343.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 82.95%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

