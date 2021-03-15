Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

Stock analysts at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NUVB. Cowen began coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Nuvation Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

NUVB opened at $13.78 on Monday. Nuvation Bio has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $14.19.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for oncology. Its portfolio includes various oncology programs with multiple drug development candidates. Nuvation Bio Incwas formerly known as RePharmation Inc and changed its name to Nuvation Bio Inc in April 2019.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.