Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Short Interest Down 32.8% in February

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 309,900 shares, a decrease of 32.8% from the February 11th total of 461,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 484,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.36. 2,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,781. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $9.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.45 and its 200 day moving average is $9.24.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. This is an increase from Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,572,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,297,000 after buying an additional 39,437 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 971,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,454,000 after buying an additional 153,888 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 242,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 19,897 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 183,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 41,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 155,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 52,200 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

