Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Short Interest Down 32.8% in February

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 309,900 shares, a decrease of 32.8% from the February 11th total of 461,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 484,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.36. 2,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,781. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $9.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.45 and its 200 day moving average is $9.24.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. This is an increase from Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.
