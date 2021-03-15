NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s 8th Largest Position

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 353,310 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 17,121 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.2% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of NVIDIA worth $184,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA stock traded up $4.05 on Monday, reaching $518.29. 108,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,644,924. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $549.62 and a 200-day moving average of $533.20. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $180.68 and a twelve month high of $614.90. The firm has a market cap of $321.34 billion, a PE ratio of 84.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,842.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $593.56.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

