NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 247.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,358 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,379 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 0.8% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at $662,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.56.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $6.99 on Monday, reaching $521.23. 133,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,644,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $549.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $533.20. The firm has a market cap of $323.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $180.68 and a 1-year high of $614.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

