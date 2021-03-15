Nvwm LLC Acquires 2,675 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,695 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 4.0% of Nvwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. State Street Corp raised its stake in Apple by 279.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $77,875,836,000 after buying an additional 495,180,468 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,576,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 283.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,431,530,000 after buying an additional 92,101,156 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 296.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,114,176,000 after buying an additional 58,823,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 290.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after buying an additional 50,340,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $121.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.01.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

