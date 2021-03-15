Nxt Price Up 23.6% This Week (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Nxt has a total market cap of $36.54 million and $3.34 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nxt coin can now be purchased for $0.0366 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Nxt has traded 23.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nxt alerts:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003649 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00017242 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00010745 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005780 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004260 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007133 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Nxt Coin Profile

Nxt (NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nxt’s official website is www.jelurida.com/nxt . Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org

Buying and Selling Nxt

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nxt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nxt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.