O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Trading 7.9% Higher

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) shares rose 7.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.65 and last traded at $8.32. Approximately 561,119 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 492,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.71.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.65. The stock has a market cap of $226.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.00 and a beta of 0.80.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. O2Micro International had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 3.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that O2Micro International Limited will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OIIM. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of O2Micro International by 619.9% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 470,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 404,732 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of O2Micro International in the 3rd quarter worth $1,077,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of O2Micro International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,526,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,485,000 after acquiring an additional 46,971 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of O2Micro International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,083,856 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,130,000 after acquiring an additional 42,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O2Micro International in the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Malaysia, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

