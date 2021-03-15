Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oak Street Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the company will earn ($0.32) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.05). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.79 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.18.

Shares of NYSE OSH opened at $56.51 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.77. Oak Street Health has a one year low of $37.11 and a one year high of $66.31.

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $329,449.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 560,524 shares in the company, valued at $31,288,449.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director General Atlantic Llc sold 7,429,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $402,527,763.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSH. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth $1,155,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 284,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,382,000 after buying an additional 13,854 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 138,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,471,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,259,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth about $826,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 67 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

