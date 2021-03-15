Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 945,000 shares, a growth of 43.4% from the February 11th total of 658,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,362.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OBYCF remained flat at $$9.15 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.32. Obayashi has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $10.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.92.

Obayashi Company Profile

Obayashi Corporation engages in the construction business in Japan, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Oceania. The company constructs buildings, including offices, condominiums, commercial facilities, factories, hospitals, and schools; and civil engineering projects, such as tunnels, bridges, dams, riverbanks, railroads, and expressways.

