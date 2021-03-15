Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 945,000 shares, a growth of 43.4% from the February 11th total of 658,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,362.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:OBYCF remained flat at $$9.15 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.32. Obayashi has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $10.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.92.
Obayashi Company Profile
