Observer Trading Up 79.6% Over Last Week (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One Observer coin can now be bought for about $0.0143 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Observer has traded up 79.6% against the dollar. Observer has a total market capitalization of $32.81 million and $33.40 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00048943 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00012610 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $375.18 or 0.00666122 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00072015 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00026330 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00035771 BTC.

Observer Coin Profile

Observer (CRYPTO:OBSR) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Observer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Observer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Observer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

