Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.66

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.66 and traded as high as $4.12. Ocean Power Technologies shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 3,424,959 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $203.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 3.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ocean Power Technologies by 5,866,606.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 880,006 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 879,991 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Ocean Power Technologies by 116.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,327 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 34,124 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Ocean Power Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Ocean Power Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Ocean Power Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc develops and commercializes proprietary systems that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It offers PB3 PowerBuoy system that generates power for use independent of the power grid in remote offshore locations.

