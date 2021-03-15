OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,067 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 9,731 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.39% of OceanFirst Financial worth $4,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 60,665 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,762 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,110 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,609 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 46,887 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter valued at $1,346,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 70,640 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $25.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.57. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 0.98.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 13.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.85%.

In related news, insider Anthony Giordano III sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $33,532.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $460,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,637 shares of company stock valued at $636,721 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OCFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. OceanFirst Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

