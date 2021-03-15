Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Short Interest Up 52.3% in February

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 12,430,000 shares, an increase of 52.3% from the February 11th total of 8,160,000 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 85,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OCGN shares. Roth Capital raised their target price on Ocugen from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Ocugen from $1.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital cut shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.04.

Shares of OCGN opened at $10.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 3.56. Ocugen has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $18.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ocugen by 676.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372,705 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the fourth quarter worth about $622,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocugen during the fourth quarter worth about $551,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 103.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 372,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 189,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Ocugen by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 306,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 169,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD.

