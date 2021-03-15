Ocugen (OCGN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCGN traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.10. 1,371,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,679,578. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.39 and its 200-day moving average is $2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Ocugen has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $18.77.

OCGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Ocugen from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Ocugen from $1.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital cut shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ocugen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.04.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD.

