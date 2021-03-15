Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report released on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OCUL. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. HC Wainwright downgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.86.

Shares of OCUL stock opened at $20.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.37. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $24.30.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.03). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 14,065.71% and a negative net margin of 780.19%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OCUL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 571.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 12,151 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 98,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 23,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

