Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) PT Raised to $20.00

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) had its price objective lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $15.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 168.46% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Ocuphire Pharma in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Ocuphire Pharma stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,975. Ocuphire Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.97.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $479,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Ocuphire Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Ocuphire Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc engages in the research and development of ophthalmic biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company was founded by Mina Patel Soouch and Alan R. Meyer in February 2018 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

