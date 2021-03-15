Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.03

Shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.03 and traded as high as $7.24. Odyssey Marine Exploration shares last traded at $7.20, with a volume of 43,402 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $87.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMEX. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 162,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 40,373 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in the third quarter worth $783,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the deep-ocean exploration activities worldwide. It provides exploration services, including geophysical and geotechnical assessments of seabed mineral deposits to companies. The company also charters or leases its marine exploration equipment, vessels, or services.

