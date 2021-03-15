Odyssey (OCN) Hits Market Capitalization of $9.06 Million

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One Odyssey token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Odyssey has a total market capitalization of $9.06 million and $3.36 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Odyssey has traded up 74.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $256.36 or 0.00452929 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00061197 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00052308 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.55 or 0.00094603 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.28 or 0.00069401 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $322.53 or 0.00569830 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000457 BTC.

About Odyssey

Odyssey was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top

Odyssey Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

