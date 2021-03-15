OKCash Price Tops $0.0522 (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 15th. In the last week, OKCash has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. One OKCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0522 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OKCash has a market cap of $4.16 million and $27,930.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,224.19 or 0.99824509 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00035496 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00012882 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.29 or 0.00075078 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000354 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003353 BTC.

OKCash Coin Profile

OK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 79,772,472 coins. The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . OKCash’s official website is okcash.co . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

OKCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

