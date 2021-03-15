Old Dominion Freight Line Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 7,150 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,571% compared to the average volume of 428 call options.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ODFL. UBS Group began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.87.

NASDAQ ODFL traded down $3.05 on Monday, hitting $230.76. 13,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,121. The company has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $211.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.28. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $105.80 and a 52-week high of $235.16.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.8% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 230.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 18,282 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 83.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 235,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,631,000 after purchasing an additional 107,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 223,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

