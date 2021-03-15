OMG Network (OMG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $414.37 Million

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 15th. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $696.21 million and approximately $414.37 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for $4.96 or 0.00009107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Thunder Token (TT) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.71 or 0.00355363 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000075 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go . OMG Network’s official website is omg.network

OMG Network Token Trading

