Omni (OMNI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.21 Million

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Omni has a total market cap of $3.21 million and $348,508.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omni coin can now be purchased for about $5.70 or 0.00010114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Omni has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $202.88 or 0.00360099 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000101 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003631 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003670 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000164 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,175 coins and its circulating supply is 562,859 coins. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

