Omnitude Trading Down 36% Over Last 7 Days (ECOM)

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded up 19.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. One Omnitude coin can now be purchased for about $0.0131 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. Omnitude has a total market capitalization of $845,949.86 and approximately $1.01 million worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Omnitude has traded down 36% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Omnitude Coin Profile

Omnitude (CRYPTO:ECOM) is a coin. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. Omnitude’s official website is omnitude.tech . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Omnitude is medium.com/@Omnitude . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Buying and Selling Omnitude

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omnitude should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omnitude using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

