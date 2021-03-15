OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) Hits New 1-Year High at $52.40

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.40 and last traded at $52.40, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Get OMV Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.93 and a beta of 1.03.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. OMV Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a positive return on equity of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OMV Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OMVJF)

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

Featured Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.