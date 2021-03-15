On.Live (ONL) Price Hits $0.0535 on Major Exchanges

On.Live (CURRENCY:ONL) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 15th. On.Live has a market cap of $1.16 million and $285.00 worth of On.Live was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One On.Live token can currently be bought for $0.0535 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, On.Live has traded up 33.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00048693 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00012378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $375.10 or 0.00667418 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00072229 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00026414 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00035604 BTC.

On.Live Profile

On.Live (CRYPTO:ONL) is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. On.Live’s total supply is 59,725,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,622,303 tokens. On.Live’s official Twitter account is @on_live . On.Live’s official website is on.live . The Reddit community for On.Live is /r/onlivetv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On.Live is a a decentralized marketplace for paid advice, live broadcasts, and computing power. Anyone can contribute to the system if they have the processing power and bandwidth. Smart incentivisation of these contributions guarantees decentralisation and creates a new economy driven by ONL tokens. ONL is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum.”

On.Live Token Trading

