Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) PT Raised to $32.00

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OTRK. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $110.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.40.

Shares of NASDAQ OTRK traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.72. 15,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,339. The firm has a market cap of $569.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 2.52. Ontrak has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTRK. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Ontrak by 22,643.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 905,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,946,000 after acquiring an additional 901,445 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ontrak during the 3rd quarter worth $51,699,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Ontrak in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,879,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Ontrak in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,597,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Ontrak in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,871,000. 27.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

