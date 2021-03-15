Opacity Price Tops $0.0703 (OPCT)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 15th. One Opacity token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0703 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Opacity has traded 29.6% lower against the US dollar. Opacity has a total market cap of $5.66 million and $109,786.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $247.14 or 0.00452614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.29 or 0.00060959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00052115 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.89 or 0.00096855 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00070507 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.49 or 0.00552145 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Opacity Profile

Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 tokens. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Opacity is opacity.io . The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage

Opacity Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

