Open Platform (OPEN) Trading 30.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Open Platform has a total market capitalization of $2.83 million and $54,633.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Platform coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Open Platform has traded 30.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00048629 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00012282 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.56 or 0.00663984 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000311 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00072117 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00026225 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00035525 BTC.

About Open Platform

Open Platform (OPEN) is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,251,422 coins. Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Platform

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

