OpenDAO (OPEN) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.05 Million

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One OpenDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OpenDAO has a total market capitalization of $7.05 million and $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OpenDAO has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00049512 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00012033 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $354.08 or 0.00659529 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000316 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00070941 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00026288 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

OpenDAO Token Profile

OpenDAO (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a token. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 tokens. The official website for OpenDAO is opendao.io . OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform

Buying and Selling OpenDAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OpenDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

