OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $4.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OpGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on OpGen from $5.65 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

NASDAQ:OPGN opened at $2.94 on Monday. OpGen has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of -0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.21.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OpGen stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 54,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of OpGen as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

