OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $4.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.05% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OpGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on OpGen from $5.65 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.
NASDAQ:OPGN opened at $2.94 on Monday. OpGen has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of -0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.21.
OpGen Company Profile
OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.
See Also: Buyback For Investors Defined
Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.