Opium Trading Down 9.5% This Week (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 15th. In the last week, Opium has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. Opium has a total market cap of $29.69 million and approximately $231,570.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opium coin can now be bought for $7.13 or 0.00012970 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.93 or 0.00457966 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00061876 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00052489 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.28 or 0.00096865 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00070197 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.06 or 0.00558200 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000465 BTC.

About Opium

The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

Buying and Selling Opium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opium using one of the exchanges listed above.

