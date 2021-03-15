OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Stock Price Up 6.3%

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) shares rose 6.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.86 and last traded at $4.72. Approximately 9,272,781 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 8,357,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.

Separately, Barrington Research upped their price target on OPKO Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.98.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 9.79%. On average, research analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,385,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,638,896.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 1,100,000 shares of company stock worth $4,758,000 in the last 90 days. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPK. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 10,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 28.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPKO Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

Featured Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.