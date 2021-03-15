Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 31,349 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Woodstock Corp boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 178,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 49,627 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 105,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 14,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on HBI. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.05.

HBI opened at $20.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.78. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.39. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.09%.

In other news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 40,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $646,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,254,608.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Franck J. Moison sold 2,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $30,667.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,300.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,305 shares of company stock valued at $2,916,872 in the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.