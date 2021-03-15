Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.17 Million Position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Monro worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monro during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monro during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Monro by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Monro by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monro during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MNRO shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

NASDAQ MNRO opened at $71.15 on Monday. Monro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.09 and a 1 year high of $71.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.19, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.79.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.17). Monro had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $284.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monro, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Monro’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

In other news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $320,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 16,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $1,020,814.96. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,396 shares of company stock valued at $2,883,915. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

