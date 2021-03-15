Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 29,202 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 50.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,202 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Aramark by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 249,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,587,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Aramark by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,991,000 after buying an additional 22,239 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in Aramark by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 82,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Aramark by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 100,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after buying an additional 26,765 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Aramark by 922.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 176,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,785,000 after buying an additional 159,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARMK. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aramark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.08.

In other Aramark news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $3,969,756.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 301,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,666,318. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $419,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,480.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $42.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Aramark has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $42.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.63.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aramark will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Aramark’s payout ratio is -258.82%.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

