Oppenheimer Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB)

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.83) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.92). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ CATB opened at $3.37 on Monday. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $8.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.19.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07).

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 203.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 17,776 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 123.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activated B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

