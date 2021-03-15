Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,282 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adelante Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,602,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 710,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,940,000 after acquiring an additional 297,486 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,446,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,064,000 after acquiring an additional 244,121 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 396,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,369,000 after acquiring an additional 147,153 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,373,000 after acquiring an additional 132,893 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $58.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. SL Green Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.09.

Shares of SLG opened at $77.76 on Monday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.16 and a 12-month high of $77.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.87. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $190.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 52.00%.

In other news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 12,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $834,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

