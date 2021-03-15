Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 152.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,784 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SIVB. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $555.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $431.19.

In other news, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total transaction of $2,507,858.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,414,920.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.40, for a total transaction of $739,177.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,010.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,580 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,987 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIVB opened at $548.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $127.39 and a twelve month high of $560.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $499.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $365.31.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

