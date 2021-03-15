Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA opened at $318.15 on Monday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.05 and a 1-year high of $351.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 80.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.34.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $1.14. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total transaction of $7,348,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,519.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $312.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.92.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

