Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Invests $1.09 Million in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 42,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 50.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $30.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.81. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $9.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 114.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Binder sold 91,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $2,265,143.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,062,765.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Macquarie upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.10.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

