Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,457 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,422,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $410,668,000 after acquiring an additional 310,846 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,876,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,695,000 after acquiring an additional 15,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 369,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $57,648,000 after acquiring an additional 54,307 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total transaction of $2,340,254.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,148,139.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,955,643.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,729,972.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Longbow Research increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.57.

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $159.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $97.55 and a 52 week high of $160.09.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.33. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

