Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,373 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.2% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $102,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN opened at $3,089.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,210.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,193.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 90.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,650.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,924.51.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

