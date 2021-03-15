Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 2,862 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,408 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,862 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 11,541.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,641 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 11,541 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 508.2% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,646 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 15,580 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 12,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 177,852 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $12,772,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 11,093 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on WYNN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.67.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $137.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.71 and its 200 day moving average is $98.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $35.84 and a 52-week high of $142.61.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.05 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 4,673 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $530,385.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,481,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $47,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,897 shares in the company, valued at $826,191.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,573 shares of company stock worth $848,627 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

