Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 3,134 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,134 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 393.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Qorvo from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Qorvo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.09.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $230,736.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,874,325.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $172.59 on Monday. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $67.54 and a one year high of $191.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.95.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.