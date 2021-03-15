OptionRoom (ROOM) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.58 Million

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. Over the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded up 30.8% against the US dollar. One OptionRoom coin can now be bought for $3.38 or 0.00006159 BTC on major exchanges. OptionRoom has a total market cap of $41.26 million and $1.58 million worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.22 or 0.00457451 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00061465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00052359 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.94 or 0.00096399 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00069845 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $306.36 or 0.00557866 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000464 BTC.

OptionRoom Coin Profile

